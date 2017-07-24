Trump calls Jeff Sessions ‘beleaguered AG’ in tweet

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — President Trump Monday morning called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “beleaguered” following his public criticism of Sessions in a recent interview with The New York Times.

“After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that ‘Democrats should blame ourselves, not Russia,’” Trump said in a tweet.

“So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?” Trump wrote, referring to his Democratic opponent from the election, Hillary Clinton.

Trump on Saturday slammed what he called “a new intelligence leak” against Sessions, referring to The Washington Post’s reporting on Friday that Sessions discussed campaign-related matters with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign.

Sessions was one of Trump’s earliest supporters during the presidential campaign but the president continues to air his frustrations with Sessions. Trump told The New York Times last Wednesday that he would not have appointed Sessions as attorney general if he knew Sessions would recuse himself from the Russia investigation. He also criticized Sessions for “[giving] some bad answers” during his confirmation hearing in January.

ABC News also learned from sources that Sessions had offered to resign in June. However, despite Trump’s comments to The Times, Sessions said last week during a Justice Department press conference that he intends to serve as attorney general “as long as that is appropriate.”

Trump has called investigations of his campaign associates and their potential ties to Russia a “witch hunt” and, according to his new White House communications director, still questions whether Russia was behind the 2016 U.S. election hacking.

Trump also attacked California Rep. Adam Schiff today. The Democratic lawmaker is the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating whether associates of Trump conspired with Russia during the campaign.

Schiff responded to Trump that the “problem” is how often he watches TV and his “comments and actions.”

Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into “Russia,” spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

With respect Mr. President, the problem is how often you watch TV, and that your comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office. https://t.co/NvZydYbnyW — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 24, 2017

