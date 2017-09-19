Trump bashes N. Korea at UN: ‘Rocket man is on a suicide mission’

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump slammed “rocket man” Kim Jong Un during his first speech to the United Nations Tuesday morning.

At first, Trump did not directly name the North Korean leader, using his nickname for the “dear leader” instead.

“Rocket man is on a suicide mission,” Trump said.

“The United States has great strength and patience but if it is forced to defend [itself and its allies]… [it will] have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said.

He called on all nations to isolate the Kim regime in light of its “reckless pursuit” of nuclear weapons and treatment of its citizens.

Trump called it “an outrage” that some nations continue to trade with North Korea.

Earlier in his speech, Trump touted his “America First” views and the importance of national sovereignty.

“As president of the United States, I will always put America first just like you, as the leaders of your countries as always and should always put your countries first,” Trump said.

“We can no longer be taken advantage of or enter into a deal,” he said.

He started his speech touting the strength of the U.S., praising the country’s economic growth and stress the importance of individual nations’ sovreignity.

He said that “companies are moving back creating job growth” and “our military will soon be the strongest it has ever been.”

“In America we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but rather let it shine as an example for everyone to watch,” he said.

Trump said that America stands for “principled realism rooted in shared goals… values.”

“We must work together and confront together those who threaten us with chaos,” he said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved