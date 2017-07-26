Trump Bans Transgender Service Members In Military

CBS NEWS – President Trump announced this morning in a tweet, that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in “any capacity” in the United States military. In a series of tweets, Mr. Trump announced the new policy after what he called “consultation with my generals and military experts.”

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…..”

The President added that “our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

The ban comes after military chiefs announced last month that they would seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services.

