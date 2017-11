Alex Wong/ Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday announced he’s nominating Alex Azar to be Department of Health and Human Services secretary, replacing Tom Price.

Azar is a former pharmaceutical executive for Eli Lilly and Co., and worked as a deputy secretary at HHS under President George W. Bush.

Price resigned Sep. 29 amid investigations into his use of charter jets at the expense of taxpayers.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.