Trump and Jeff Sessions ‘need to either get together or separate,’ White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci says

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci likened the tension between President Trump and Attorney General Sessions to a divorce.

When you start not liking each other, Scaramucci told ABC News on Tuesday, “You either reconcile or you separate.”

“They need to either get together or separate,” he said of the president and the nation’s top law enforcement official.

When asked when they will get together, Scaramucci replied, “I don’t know if they will.”

The president has been vocal in criticizing Sessions on Twitter in recent days, calling him “beleaguered” and accusing him of being “very weak” on Hillary Clinton’s “crimes” and “leakers.”

While Sessions was one of the president’s earliest and most loyal campaign supporters on Capitol Hill, the president has grown increasingly frustrated with his attorney general over his decision to recuse himself from the Russia inquiry, a decision that infuriated the president and led Sessions to then offer his resignation to the president. The president rejected Sessions’ offer at the time.

But since the president has taken to publicly rebuking his attorney general in recent days, Sessions has only signaled resolve to stay on in his post as attorney general.

At a news conference last week, Sessions said he plans to continue in the job “so as long as that is appropriate.”.

