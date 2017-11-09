Trump adviser Stephen Miller interviewed by special counsel team
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Top Trump adviser Stephen Miller has been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, sources with direct knowledge confirmed to ABC News.

The special counsel’s office has been speaking to multiple current and former White House staffers, including former press secretary Sean Spicer and ex-chief of staff Reince Priebus.

ABC News has previously reported more advisers are expected to meet with the Mueller team in the coming weeks.

