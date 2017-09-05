Trump administration to DREAMers: Prepare to self-deport

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call(WASHINGTON) — Talking points distributed by the Trump administration on Tuesday urge Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients to “prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States” — even as President Donald Trump and the White House are pushing Congress for a legislative solution to immigration reform.

The missive comes in a document obtained by ABC News that was provided to members of Congress in the aftermath of the Trump administration’s decision that it will be ending DACA — the policy that protects undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children.

“The Department of Homeland Security urges DACA recipients to use the time remaining on their work authorizations to prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States — including proactively seeking travel documentation — or to apply for other immigration benefits for which they may be eligible,” the document reads.

Two congressional sources and one administration official confirmed the authenticity of the document, titled “Talking Points — DACA Rescission.”

One senior U.S. official familiar with the document said the administration stands by that point as written.

“Once DACA expires, they are in this country illegally,” this official said. “And once that expires, we expect them to no longer remain in our country illegally.”

Such instructions come as the White House said earlier Tuesday that so-called DREAMers are “not a targeted priority” of immigration officials.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders would not definitively answer when asked on Tuesday if those protected by the policy could face deportation after the six month phase-out period.

“We’d like to have confidence that Congress will actually do their job,” said Sanders. “We’re going to ask that they do that and that they allow us to work with them and be part of that process.”

