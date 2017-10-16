Trump, acknowledging GOP criticism, says senators are ‘not getting the job done’

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said he understands Steve Bannon’s frustrations and added that the Republican Party is “not getting the job done” when it comes to their legislative agenda.

Bannon, who served the administration until August as White House chief strategist, said Saturday that he wanted to go to “war” with Republican senators who were slow to come to the president’s defense during a recent feud with Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. Bannon previously clashed with the party’s Senate leadership by endorsing Alabama’s Roy Moore in his successful primary challenge of Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala.

Asked Monday by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl for his opinion on Bannon’s “war” with the establishment and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Trump described his understanding of the position.

“I have great relationships with, actually, many senators, but, in particular, with most Republican senators, but we’re not getting the job done,” said Trump. “And I’m not going to blame myself, to be honest. They are not getting the job done.”

When Karl asked later whether the president thought Bannon could continue to campaign against incumbent Republicans seeking re-election, Trump only commented on his former chief strategist’s perceived frustration.

“I know how he feels,” said Trump.

The president noted growing frustration over failing to follow through on the party’s 2016 election platform, including the thus-far stymied effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“I can understand where Steve Bannon is coming from,” he said, adding, “I can understand where a lot of people are coming from, because I’m not happy about it.

Trump portrayed his recent action to cut the Affordable Care Act’s government subsidies to insurance companies as a move that was spurring action. He underscored that health care and tax reform are two agenda items that need more action.

