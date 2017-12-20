Truck Ends Up In Trailblazer Evan Turner’s Pool

PORTLAND, Ore.– A Landscape truck carrying a dumpster full of mud missed a turn on a road in the Goose Hollow Neighborhood this morning shortly before 9 AM. The rig landed upside down with the cab partially submerged in a swim pool. The Trench unit of Portland Fire and Rescue was called to the scene along with at least 10 other units. The drivers leg was pinned and covered with water. His condition is not known he was taken to OHSU.

It may be some time before all the and debris is removed and the cab, trailer and dumpster are hauled away