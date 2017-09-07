Troutdale Man Arrested After Getting Firefighting Gear

Troutdale, Or. – A 23 year old Troutdale man is accused of getting some firefighter clothing handed out to crews in an area evacuated because of the Eagle Creek fire. It’s not clear how he obtained it. Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a person who received firefighter turnouts, but was not associated with a firefighting crew and was in the evacuation area.

Deputies identified the suspect as 23 year old Cody Cunningham. After a short search, they located him and took him into custody on charges of theft by deception and a parole violation. Cunningham’s been lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center.