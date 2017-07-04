Troutdale Home Goes Up In Flames

Troutdale, Oregon – Firefighters were busy in Troutdale a bit earlier than expected today. A home went up in flames just before 10:30am this morning and KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with this man who lives just a few houses away on SE 10th st.

Our caller says he doesn’t see any ambulances there and thinks that hopefully everyone was able to make it out safely. It’s still unclear if anyone was hurt. We’ll keep an eye on this and keep you updated. Thanks to our listener for calling in and letting us know.

Images courtesy of our KXL Listener.