Troubling Study for Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) – Researchers at Oregon State University say some Seaside bridges and roads should be prioritized for improvement after a simulation discovered they would have higher mortality rates in an earthquake and tsunami.

The Daily Astorian reports the researchers found that the bridge on Broadway Street over Neawanna Creek would result in the most fatalities. The two bridges on 12th Street, the bridge on Sundquist Road and Ocean Vista Drive in the Cove were also flagged for improvement.

Researchers say the bridges and roads are high priorities to retrofit not because of relative proximity to areas where people live and gather, making them some of the most populated evacuation routes. They also fall in the path of where tsunami inundation will most likely occur.

