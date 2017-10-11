Trouble for Outgoing Washington State Lottery Director

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – An outside investigation into complaints of a hostile workplace at the Washington state Lottery has found that the agency’s director treats female employees differently than their male counterparts, calling them “criers” and excluding them from key discussions.

The “preponderance of the evidence” came following interviews with 11 women at the agency concerning Lottery Director Bill Hanson, according to the report obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press through a public records request.

The report, written by Trish Murphy of Northwest Workplace Law PLLC, says that Hanson didn’t deny the treatment but said he didn’t “do it consciously.” However, he also told the investigator that women’s emotions “are different” and that “as we all know, with women it’s an uphill battle.”

Hanson sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Jay Inslee last month, but did not mention the investigation. His last day is Nov. 1.