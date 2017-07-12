Triple Murder Suspect In Vancouver To Have Multiple Trials

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A judge has ruled that a man accused in a triple homicide north of Vancouver and attempted jail escape will have separate trials for the two incidents.

The Columbian reported Tuesday that Brent Luyster also requested a new defense attorney in the hearing and was denied by Judge Robert Lewis, who said it would further delay the case.

Luyster, a known white supremacist, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Mark Lamar, Zachary David Thompson and Janell Renee Knight on July 15, 2016 in Woodland. A fourth person was also shot.

He’s pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A trial date has not yet been set for remaining charges which include attempted escape, malicious mischief and possession of a weapon by a jail inmate. Luyster will have a review hearing on the matter Aug. 29.