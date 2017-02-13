Triple-Murder Suspect Tries To Escape From Jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Brent Luyster, who has been charged with murdering three people in Woodland last July, tried to break out of the Clark County Jail on Sunday night.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported that an exterior cell window was broken as part of an escape attempt by Luyster. The attempt was stopped by a corrections deputy during a routine perimeter security check.

“The jail facility is currently in lockdown status,” said Undersheriff Mike Cooke. “The jail will remain in lockdown until we’ve had a chance to assess the security of the entire facility. We need to make sure this escape attempt was isolated to this one inmate and does not involve other inmates or other areas of the jail facility.”

BACKGROUND: Woodland triple-murder suspect may face death penalty

Luyster’s arraignment has been pushed back three times and is now scheduled for Tuesday, according to The Columbian.

The investigation into Luyster began when deputies were first called at 10:20 p.m. on July 15 about a gunshot victim at an AM/PM on CC Street. They found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, according to Sgt. Tony Barnes of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents revealed the woman was unable to speak with deputies, but she was able write the answers to their questions. She told them she passed out, then “army-crawled” away from the home to escape. She says she flagged down a car and rode to the gas station to get help.

Deputies learned the shooting happened at a home in the 4000 block of Northwest 417th Street. Upon arrival, they found three people dead.

The victims have been identified as Joseph Lamar, Janell Knight and Zachary Thompson. According to court documents, all three victims were shot in the head.

Documents reveal the two men were found dead, on their backs, side by side in the driveway. The woman was found dead, on her back, on the couch inside the home.

Luyster was considered armed and dangerous while deputies searched for him.

Cowlitz County deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers detained Luyster at around 4:15 p.m. on July 16. He was found driving a gold Ford Explorer on Ocean Beach Highway and taken into custody without incident.