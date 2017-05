Portland, Ore. — The one surviving hero from Friday’s TriMet Light Rail attack says he’s just trying to heal and recover.

Micah Fletcher spoke with our news partner KGW where he said, “I got stabbed in the neck on my way to work, randomly, by a stranger I don’t know, for trying to just be a nice person,” said the 21-year-old Portland State University student. “Like, I don’t know what to do after that, you know.

You can watch his interview below and read more about his story at KGW.com