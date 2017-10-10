‘Trimet Hero’ Micah Fletcher Wins Preliminary Seat On Neighborhood Assoc.

Portland, Oregon – The lone survivor of the deadly stabbing on a MAX train last May is turning his attention to public service. The man who defended two young girls has won a seat on his neighborhood association board.

Micah Fletcher is the caring Autistic man who survived that horrific Max train stabbing in May which left 2 people dead. Now Fetcher just 21-years-old, doesn’t just want to sit around and do nothing. He decided he want to be part of the Montavilla Neighborhood Association. He’s won a seat on the board and wants to make his community safer. His vision includes creating an anti-racist neighborhood watch and working on a real solution to homelessness.

Here are the initial results from the Montavilla Neighborhood Association Monday 10-9-17 vote:



Here is Micah’s statement posted on the Montavilla Neighborhood Association website:

Candidate Submission | Micah Fletcher