‘Trimet Hero’ Micah Fletcher Wins Preliminary Seat On Neighborhood Assoc.

Portland, Oregon – The lone survivor of the deadly stabbing on a MAX train last May is turning his attention to public service. The man who defended two young girls has won a seat on his neighborhood association board.
Micah Fletcher is the caring Autistic man who survived that horrific Max train stabbing in May which left 2 people dead. Now Fetcher just 21-years-old, doesn’t just want to sit around and do nothing. He decided he want to be part of the Montavilla Neighborhood Association. He’s won a seat on the board and wants to make his community safer. His vision includes creating an anti-racist neighborhood watch and working on a real solution to homelessness.
Here are the initial results from the Montavilla Neighborhood Association Monday 10-9-17 vote:
Here is Micah’s statement posted on the Montavilla Neighborhood Association website:
Candidate Submission | Micah Fletcher
Hometown anti-racist poets throwing their hat in the ring now!
My name is Micah Fletcher. I have lived in the montavilla neighborhood my whole life, and have recently moved into the heart of the neighborhood. And i am tired. Tired of sitting by and letting the world turn without getting involved in how its going to turn. I love my city, and i love my neighbors, and for that reason i feel obligated to run for a position in the Neighborhood Association; so that i can get involved. So that i can help make our neighborhood a safer, better place for all who live in it. I am a sharp young man, with a good knack for breaking down a problem at its roots and figuring out how to cut it out from the roots to plant better ideas. Ive spoken at numerous events i have been invited to, such as the P.E.A.C.E. summit and a number of events for different Mosques throughout the country, talking with leaders in their communities on how to creatively solve problems in their community. Now i’ve done some research into the current political divisions that are occuring within the organization. Specifically, a discrepancy as to how to deal with the homeless populace within our neighborhood, and an apparent problem with an idea ive only seen under the name of “anti racist neighborhood watch” bearing that in mind, here are my current focus points i want to delve into;
1-advocating for this Anti racist neighborhood watch; explaining why this is a no brainer when it comes to support, beyond just being against racism
2-working on a real solution to the homeless crisis in our neighborhood; something that will be humane, and beneficial, for everyone in the community, and not simply letting the band aid that is police sweeps be how we deal with it
3-working on efficient methods to maximize community outreach; answering the question “how can we make sure as close to ALL of our montavilla community can be heard, so that we as a neighborhood association can be most effective”
KXL’s Rosemary Reynold’s contributed to this report.