Trimet Fixing Broken Green Line Track Near PSU

Portland, Oregon – Expect delays this morning if you ride the Max Green Line. Trimet is fixing a broken track near Portland State University. Trimet says Green line trains will use Blue and Red line tracks while they make repairs. It’s unclear how long it will take to fix the tracks.

MAX Green Line will be disrupted beginning at the start of service Monday, Oct. 16 due to a track issue near PSU. In Portland City Center, Green Line trains will run on the Blue/Red Line tracks on 1st Avenue and Morrison, Yamhill streets. To reach PSU, exit Green Line at Rose Quarter Transit Center and proceed to Yellow Line southbound at Interstate/Rose Quarter or exit Green Line at Mall/SW 5th Ave and cross 5th Avenue to Pioneer Place/SW 5th Ave Station. From PSU, use Yellow Line northbound and exit at Pioneer Courthouse/SW 6th Ave then proceed to Pioneer Square South Station on Yamhill to connect with Green Line trains.

The repairs require specialized equipment and crews. We are working to get the repairs started as early as possible Monday. It is uncertain how long the repairs will take. We thank our riders in advance for their patience.