TriMet Developing a Permanent Memorial After MAX Stabbings
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 6:58 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.–  Nearly 30 artists are participating, offering their talent to create a permanent memorial to those killed and injured during a MAX Train stabbing on May 26, 2017.  The Memorial will follow the lines of the spontaneous one created by the public within hours of the tragedy.  A committee is narrowing down the submissions.  A team of artists or an individual will be chosen  by January 31, 2018.  The memorial wall should be dedicated  by the end of 2018.

