TriMet Developing a Permanent Memorial After MAX Stabbings

PORTLAND, Ore.– Nearly 30 artists are participating, offering their talent to create a permanent memorial to those killed and injured during a MAX Train stabbing on May 26, 2017. The Memorial will follow the lines of the spontaneous one created by the public within hours of the tragedy. A committee is narrowing down the submissions. A team of artists or an individual will be chosen by January 31, 2018. The memorial wall should be dedicated by the end of 2018.