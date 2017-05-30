TriMet Attack Suspect Makes First Court Appearance.

Portland, Ore. — TriMet Light Rail stabbing suspect, Jeremy Christian, made his first court appearance Tuesday.

In front of a packed court room, Christian was flanked by two Multnomah County Deputies and shouted as he walked in, “Free speech or die Portland, you got no safe space. This is America, get out if you don’t like free speech.”

Court documents show that Christian first stabbed Micah Fletcher first in the neck. He then stabbed Taliesin Namkai-Meche followed by Ricky Best.

Christian then continuing showing the knife at people as he got off the train at the Hollywood Transit center.

He was arrested several blocks away were he continued his hateful rants.

Christian is charged with 2 counts of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and several other charges.