Portland Ore – TriMet will announce its selected design for a tribute wall at the Hollywood Transit Center Thursday. The wall will honor the victims of a brutal stabbing on a MAX train last year. Rick Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche were killed in the attack last May as the train pulled into the transit center in Northeast Portland. Witnesses say the men were defending two women against Jeremy Christian, who was unleashing a hate-filled, racist rant toward them. Much of the inspiration for the wall will come from the messages left there by the community.