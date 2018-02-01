Tribute Wall Artist Selected

Portland Ore -TriMet has chosen Sarah Farahat, an interdisciplinary Egyptian American artist and educator, for the Tribute Wall at the Hollywood Transit Station. The project is intended to honor those who lost their lives in the May 26, 2017 attack on a MAX train, as well as recognize the courage of those who were targeted by and stood up to hatred and violence.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon at the center. Farahat was chosen by the Hollywood Transit Center Tribute Wall Advisory Committee after the four finalists made their final presentations on Wednesday.