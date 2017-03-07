Trial For Man Accused Of Killing Beaverton Woman Is Delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW/KXL) — A young man accused of stabbing a woman to death outside a Cedar Mill apartment complex in 2014 will go to trial Wednesday morning. The trial was scheduled to start Tuesday however defense says all evidence was not turned over to them. The lead detective in the case admitted that over 300 tip sheets were never turned in. The defense has asked for more time to review that evidence, the judge in the case said she would make a ruling on that Wednesday morning.

Jaime Tinoco-Camarena allegedly stabbed 29-year-old Nicole Laube as she was hanging fliers in the parking lot of the Commons at Timber Creek apartment complex on Aug. 19, 2014. She ran to a nearby apartment where tenants called 911, but she died shortly after officers arrived.

Tinoco, then 17 years old, wasn’t connected to the murder until he was arrested a month later for beating and raping a woman outside of Autzen stadium. Police found out during that investigation that he lived across the street from the complex where Laube was killed.

A Eugene detective finally found solid evidence linking Tinoco to Laube’s killing seven months after it happened. He was indicted on aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges in April 2015.

“I just don’t know how one could predict the murderous mentality and complete disregard for human life of Mr. Tinoco before these two cases,” Washington County Sheriff Pat Garret said after the arrest.

Opening statements in the murder trial are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Tinoco is currently serving a 14-year sentence for the rape, and the victim has filed a lawsuit against Washington County. Tinoco was already on juvenile probation for other crimes during both of the violent attacks.