Trial Date Set for ‘Climate Kids’ Lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A fall trial date has been scheduled for a lawsuit filed by young activists who say the U.S. government is failing to protect them from climate change.

U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken in Eugene, Oregon, will begin hearing evidence Oct. 29. There will be no jury.

The lawsuit brought by 21 children and young adults asserts the government has known for decades that carbon pollution causes climate change but has failed to curb greenhouse gas emissions. They are seeking various environmental remedies.

Phil Gregory, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, says the date set Thursday by a magistrate judge shows the court clearly recognizes the urgency of the climate crisis.

Government attorneys wanted the court to postpone setting a trial date.