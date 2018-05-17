Trial Begins for Portland Man Accused of Suffocating Daughter

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Trial began in the case of a Portland man accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the prosecution and defense presented much different versions of how Kamaya Flores died in December 2013.

Prosecutor Amity Girt told jurors Wednesday that Darian Lee McWoods overdosed the girl with methadone and then suffocated her.

But defense attorney Josephine Townsend said Kamaya might have died from natural causes, such as her sickle-cell anemia, or from a methadone pill that she could have picked up while at another relative’s home.

Townsend said the girl’s broken ribs were caused by CPR.

McWoods is charged with murder by abuse. If convicted, he would be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of release after 25 years.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

