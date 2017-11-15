Trial Begins in Case of Woman Held Captive for 44 Days

DALLAS, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon woman who was held captive in a West Salem house for more than a month described the brutal sexual assaults and torture during the trial for the man charged with perpetrating the acts.

The Statesman Journal reports 48-year-old Ronnie Lee Jr. stood trial on Tuesday in the Polk County Courthouse after more than two years of hearings and motions.

Prosecutors say the 31-year-victim was held for six weeks by Lee after she visited his residence in an attempt to get heroin in 2015.

The victim says she was raped, assaulted and sodomized dozens of times. She was forced to sleep on the bathroom floor and given very little food.

Lee’s attorney Mark Brownlee disputed the victim’s account, claiming the context of the events occurred in the “drug world.”