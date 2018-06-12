Trees and Tariffs

Clackamas Ore – Oregon Christmas tree growers are waiting in dread for the next shoe to drop in the trade wars. Rick Schaefer is the manager of Holiday Specialtrees, a Christmas tree farm in Clackamas County. He’s worried about what will happen if Mexico decides to retaliate against the Trump tariffs. Schaefer remembers what happened back in 2009 when Mexico retaliated by raising tariffs on Christmas trees by 20 percent. Holiday Specialtrees survived the hit but Schaefer says the tariff had long lasting effects on Oregon’s Christmas tree industry.