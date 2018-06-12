Trees and Tariffs
By Mike Turner
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 4:31 PM

Clackamas Ore – Oregon Christmas tree growers are waiting in dread for the next shoe to drop in the trade wars. Rick Schaefer is the manager of Holiday Specialtrees, a Christmas tree farm in Clackamas County. He’s worried about what will happen if Mexico decides to retaliate against the Trump tariffs. Schaefer remembers what happened back in 2009 when Mexico retaliated by raising tariffs on Christmas trees by 20 percent. Holiday Specialtrees survived the hit but Schaefer says the tariff had long lasting effects on Oregon’s Christmas tree industry.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Oregon Adds Nearly 5,000 Jobs in May Portland Pride Week Kicks Off Tonight Man Exposing Himself Near Wilsonville Apartment Portland’s Aerial Tram Closing for Maintenance Two Men Attack Residents During Home Invasion School Staffers Told Don’t Kneel During National Anthem
Comments