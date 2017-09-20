Travis Joseph – Repeal The Illegal National Monument Expansion
By Carl Sundberg
|
Sep 20, 2017 @ 3:04 PM

Travis Joseph, President of American Forest Resource Council, says “Congress already set aside these lands eighty years ago for the specific purpose of sustainable timber production in the O&C Act, and the President– regardless of party– doesn’t have the authority to rewrite the law. We filed suit against the monument expansion because President Obama’s proclamation violated the O&C Act and exceeded his Antiquities Act authority. We encourage Secretary Zinke and President Trump to take action to follow the law.” Listen to what he has to say below.

