Travis Joseph – Repeal The Illegal National Monument Expansion

Travis Joseph, President of American Forest Resource Council, says “Congress already set aside these lands eighty years ago for the specific purpose of sustainable timber production in the O&C Act, and the President– regardless of party– doesn’t have the authority to rewrite the law. We filed suit against the monument expansion because President Obama’s proclamation violated the O&C Act and exceeded his Antiquities Act authority. We encourage Secretary Zinke and President Trump to take action to follow the law.” Listen to what he has to say below.

