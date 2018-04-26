Travel & Get Paid!

We love our jobs. But we might have to hit the road and take you along!

WOW Airlines needs a “Travel Guide”.

WOW Airlines is known for cheap flights to Europe. It wants a fun-loving person and their friend to travel, on them, AND get paid.

You’d have to move to Reykjavik, in Iceland, but just for a couple months. You’ll stay in a fully furnished apartment. You’ll get paid $4,550 dollars a month, each! You’ll get to jet to various spots across Europe and North America, and document your journey on social media.

The job runs from June 1st to August 15th.

To apply, check out WOW Travel Guide.