Travel Ban Turns Away Baby Needing Medical Help

Portland, Oregon – A four-month-old Iranian girl was affected by the travel ban ordered by President Donald Trump. The ban stopped Fatemah from being able to get critical heart surgery in Portland.

On Capitol Hill, Oregon Congressperson Suzanne Bonamici spoke on the issue Friday.

“This is Fatemah. She is not a terrorist. She’s a four-month-old baby girl who is in immediate need of open-heart surgery. Her parents desperately want the best care for her, so they planned to bring her from their home in Iran to Portland, Oregon, to one of the best hospitals for pediatric heart surgery. That’s where Fatemah’s uncle and grandparents all live – they are US citizens,” Bonamici said.

The girl’s family got tourist visas in Dubai and made their appointment at OHSU. But when their plane landed at Portland International Airport, they were turned away and forced to go back to Iran. Fatemah’s uncle and grandparents are U.S. citizens living in Oregon.

However, Fatemah will be able to return to Portland and get the surgery. A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. U.S. District Judge James Robart granted a temporary restraining order Friday afternoon at the request of Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.