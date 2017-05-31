Transgender Law
By Mike Turner
|
May 31, 2017 @ 6:02 PM

Portland Ore – Governor Kate Brown has signed a bill that will make it easier for transgender people in Oregon to update their birth certificates away from public view beginning next year.
The measure makes Oregon the second state after California to adopt laws specifically designed to help mitigate potential discrimination against transgender individuals.

