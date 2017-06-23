In Brief: Mind-numbingly bad



If this reads as incoherent it’s because Transformers: The Last Knight is incoherent. The film runs 2 1/2 hours and I spent the last 1 1/2 hours looking at my watch wondering if it would ever get done.

Others descriptions are fun, too. Let’s try tedious, drawn out, boring and — and I can’t resist tossing it in anyway — bouts of incoherence.

Part of the problem is four writers. Each, I guess responsible for one of the four plot objectives. That is if you can call this mess a plot. Okay, yes, it’s a plot but the writers and director Michael Bay throw every possible angle at the screen hoping something sticks.

Not much — other than some terrific effects — sticks. But who cares about effects these days? Every hardcore superhero or sci-fi flick these days has effects this good or better.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager who — along with a young orphan girl — seem to be the only people on the planet who think the Transformers are okay. Cade — and now the girl — protects them.

The U.S. military wants to do away with all of the Transformers and — by this time was bored and admittedly didn’t pay close enough attention — I think hires Megatron and some of his favorite bad guy Transformers to find Yeager and the remaining Transformers.

At that point a lady-looking transformer hypnotizes Optimus Prime and says Cybertron needs to be taken to Earth because our planet’s destruction is the key to its rebuilding that planet. So Optimus and the lady-looking thing start moving Cybertron toward Earth. A scientist sees it coming and wants science to stop the dangerous invasion.

But science can’t save the day. A staff owned by King Arthur’s magician friend Merlin is the key to defeating the Transformer lady. The person who knows how to find it is a crazy British guy done by Anthony Hopkins. His family has been protecting Transformers since King Arthur and he’s a descendant of the King or one of his round table knights. Again, at this point I’m more concerned about my watch and how much time is left to pay closer attention. Anyway, the whole thing all comes together at the two-hour mark in an effects-laden battle for the Earth.

Incoherent? Non-sensical? Can it get any worse? There are glaring continuity mistakes. Wahlberg’s Yeager is battling Optimus Prime and other baddies and has a sword in his hand and is wearing a shirt that is in tatters. The fighting stops and when the film cuts back to Wahlberg he no longer has a sword in his hand and his shirt isn’t torn. Another one is when Yeager thanks his new young friend and says he’s glad she got his message. But no message was sent. This is totally out of the blue. And again, I’m diving to my watch wondering how much longer I have to endure this mess.

New to the series is a bored Hopkins and Josh Duhamel who plays the military guy chasing and then helping Wahlberg’s Yeager. Laura Haddock plays the descendant of Merlin. She had a small part in the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Bay recently directed and produced the not-very-politically-charged Benghazi flick 13 Hours. It was pretty good and I thought politically friendly for both of the nation’s polarized parties. But Bay’s movie history is dotted with awful big budget flicks. Pearl Harbor and Armageddon are among them. Bay does — however — have one bonafide great flick to his credit. It’s The Rock with Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage.

The Transformer series films are terrible but they’ve made him a multi-millionaire and he’s most famous for them. Bay has done what is now five Transformer movies. All but 2007’s Transformers have been awful. The end of this one — once it FINALLY ends — promises a sequel and Bay is in line to do the sequel which is listed as the 7th in the series. It will be released in 2019. If he doesn’t direct, Bay is at least is producing.

So we go from five to seven. What happened to six? Remember my comments about incoherence? How do you make sense of leaping from five to seven? But nothing about any of the Transformer movies other than the first one make sense so I guess it kind of fits.

Director: Michael Bay

Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Peter Cullen, Frank Welker, John Goodman, Ken Watanabe, Steve Buscemi, Omar Sy

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. Terrible movie that will only appeal to the fans of the series. Give it a 1 on the Average Joe Movie 0-to-5 scale.



5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

