Train Hits Truck In Woodburn

Woodburn, OR – A train crashed into a truck in Downtown Woodburn on Christmas Eve.

The Union Pacific train with four engines and 49 cars was carrying UPS cargo to Portland when it ran into the truck at the south end of Downtown. The truck was pushed to Hardcastle Avenue, causing blockages at all the railroad crossings along Front Street. The truck was empty at the time, so there were no injuries. However, one of the railroad crossings was damaged.

Police found the registered owner of the truck, but the owner told them the truck had been sold several months ago.