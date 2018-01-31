Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers Hits Truck In West Virginia

Greenbrier, West Virginia (CBS NEWS) A train carrying Republican members of Congress to their retreat in Greenbrier, West Virginia, has hit a truck, reports Nancy Cordes. The White House confirmed the report, and said there are not yet fatalities reported. The lawmakers were scheduled to spend the next few days at the West Virginia resort for their annual issues conference. The front half of the truck was crushed in the accident.

Oregon Congressman Greg Walden was on the train. He tweeted out this photo:

