Trail Blazers Radio Voice to Take Leave of Absence

(Photo Courtesy of News-Partner KGW) PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers announced Thursday that radio play-by-play voice Brian Wheeler is taking a personal leave of absence. There is no immediate timeline for his return, but he’s expected to miss at least Friday’s preseason game and the first three games of the regular season. In his place, Rip City Radio’s Travis Demers will call Friday’s action, while long-time Portland sports personality Scott Lynn will handle the radio duties for the team’s season opening road trip beginning next week.

When Wheeler, or “Wheels”, returns to the microphone, it will be his 20th season with the franchise.

Here is the team’s official press release:

TRAIL BLAZERS RADIO PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE BRIAN WHEELER TAKING IMMEDIATE PERSONAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 12, 2017) – Portland Trail Blazers radio play-by-play voice Brian Wheeler is taking a personal leave of absence effectively immediately, it was announced today by the organization. No specific timeline has been set for his return.

For tomorrow’s final preseason game versus Maccabi Haifa from Israel, AM-620 Rip City Radio’s Travis Demers will call radio play-by-play. He will be joined for color commentary by former Trail Blazers player and current television studio analyst Michael Holton.

Long-time Portland radio and television broadcaster Scott Lynn will return to the Pacific Northwest to handle radio play-by-play duties for the team’s season-opening road trip beginning next week. Since leaving Portland in 2014 to move to Florida, Lynn has continued his broadcasting career calling University of Tampa and Eckerd College men’s and women’s basketball; and University of Tampa baseball. He last filled-in on Trail Blazers radio broadcasts in November 2013.

“This was a difficult decision for Brian, but one that we agreed was in his best interest,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “We support Brian and wish him well, and look forward to his return.”

“Nothing pains me more than to be away from this Trail Blazers team and our amazing fans,” said Wheeler. “I’m appreciative of the organization’s belief in my talent as a broadcaster, and for their understanding of my need to manage these personal matters. I look forward to returning to the microphone very soon.”

Trail Blazers games are helmed on radio flagship AM-620 Rip City Radio, and extend around the region across the 21-station Trail Blazers Radio Network. “Wheels,” as Wheeler is affectionately known by fans, is one of the longest-tenured radio broadcasters in the NBA thanks to his two decades in Portland and 33 years of overall broadcasting experience. Of the 30 NBA franchises, only seven have radio play-by-play broadcasters who have called their games longer than Wheeler has voiced the Trail Blazers. Last month, the Trail Blazers announced that Wheeler had signed a multi-year contract extension.

The Trail Blazers will tip-off the 2017-18 regular season beginning October 18 with road games at Phoenix, Indiana and Milwaukee, before returning to Portland for their home opener versus New Orleans on October 24. Tomorrow’s preseason finale at Moda Center versus Maccabi Haifa begins at 7 p.m.