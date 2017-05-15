Traffic Stop Turns Into a Pepper Spraying and Chase

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. – An early morning traffic stop in Lake Oswego on Monday ended with bear pepper spray and a short chase.

Police say 46-year-old Bill Anderson was pulled over on Carman Drive for a traffic violation by a Lake Oswego Police Officer. As the officer the approached the vehicle, Anderson allegedly reached out and blinded the officer with pepper spray, then fled.

A Tigard K-9 unit was called to the scene, and a short time later, Anderson was found hiding in a shed. He was also wanted for multiple outstanding warrants.