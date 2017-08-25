Town Of Brookings Told To Be Ready To Leave Because Of Chetco Bar Fire

Photo courtesy of KGW TV

Brookings, Or. – The Southern Oregon town of Brookings has been placed under a Level One evacuation notice because of the 100,000 Chetco Bar fire burning just five miles away. The lightening caused fire began July 12th, is zero percent contained and may not be contained until October. It is the highest priority firefighting effort in the country right now.

Governor Brown heads to Brookings this afternoon to meet with officials at the fire command center. She’s mobilized 125 more Oregon National Guard members to provide support for crews fighting the fire.

Krissy Pelayo is a waitress at Mattie’s Pancake House in Brookings. She says “its been completely smokey, raining ash; it’s been horrible.” She says conditions are so bad, she can’t let her two year old daughter play outside. She has a suitcase packed with important documents, pictures and a week’s worth of clothes.