Tour Of Remodeled Homes This Weekend

Portland, Or. – A dozen homes will be on display this weekend for the 18th annual Tour of Remodeled Homes. Remodelers responsible for the home improvements will be there to offer advice.

The event is produced by the Professional Remodelers Organization which says current trends include making homes barrier free for the aging baby boomer population. Other homes on display will include a home with a dog wash built into the laundry room and a hair salon built into a hairdresser’s home.

