Total Eclipse Day Is Here

Dallas, Or. – Oregonians and thousands of visitors are standing by with their special eclipses glasses waiting for today’s big event when the moon blots out the mid day sun. KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds is on eclipse duty at the Butterfly Ranch in Dallas, which is in the totality zone.

The City of Salem decided to open parks to over night camping because nearly every hotel room was booked.

Dozen of roadside vendors are dotting Highway 26 to Central Oregon, hoping to make the eclipse a money making event.

It will be the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years.