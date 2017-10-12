Tornado Reportedly Touches Down Near the Aurora Airport

PORTLAND, Ore. – A tornado reportedly touched down near the Aurora Airport on Thursday Afternoon, damaging several planes.

Around 4 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Clackamas County. It lasted until about 4:15 p.m. Meteorologist Colby Newman explained to KXL what the warning meant, “We’ve had multiple reports of people observing a tornado on the ground outside of Canby, Oregon. And it’s moving east.”

And he said these types of twisters are rare, “Over the last five or ten years, we average about one per year. It’s certainly not an everyday type of thing.” He says the last really strong tornado in this part of the state was last year in Manzanita on the coast.

KXL’s Mike Turner, reporting from the Aurora Airport, says two planes were damaged when the storm came through. Mike says a building was also damaged when a trailer parked nearby was blown into it’s side. Mike says no injuries were reported.