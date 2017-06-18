Top Ranking Managers At Portland Public Schools Get Raises

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Roughly 30 top-ranking employees at Portland Public Schools are getting pay raises that average about 10 percent or higher.

The Oregonian/OregonLive says the raises amid a budget climate so bad 70 teaching positions are on the chopping block.

The school board approved raises for a wide range of employees, including top managers, who aren’t represented by a union in December after auditors told Oregon’s largest school district that employee pay was too low. The board approved the raises again last week as part of the budget for the coming year.

Interim Portland Superintendent Bob McKean says “it is a sacrifice but we can’t lose our best people.”

Top officials who got raises averaging about $15,000 a year include assistant superintendents, human resource and special education directors, four top lawyers and senior directors who oversee principals.