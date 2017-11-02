Top Parkrose Administrator Named Oregon’s Superintendent of the Year

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Association of School Executives (OASE) and the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators (COSA) have named Parkrose School District’s Karen Gray Oregon’s Superintendent of the Year.

This award also automatically places Gray in the running for National Superintendent of the Year Award.

Gray told KXL about her reaction to winning the award, “Very, very honored, and humbled…it took my breath away.”

Gray has been an administrator in Oregon since 1996, in the Coos Bay and Portland areas. She came to Parkrose in 2007. And she says she thinks she knows why she and the district are being recognized, “We have really turned our schools around academically…We’re a K-12 Avid school district…(and) the fact that equity for our racially, ethnically, and linguistically diverse school district is a number one priority.”

And she says that this award is proof that the future is bright at Parkrose, “We’re on the launchpad. And I think our trajectory into meeting the needs of all of our students and families is becoming a reality.”

Gray will be formally honored at the Oregon School Boards Association Annual Conference in Portland on November 11th.