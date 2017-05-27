Top 10 Tech Flops

Every year we have many incredible advancements in technology. As a professional in the industry I see a lot of the new devices that are meant and usually do improve our lives. But for every successful device there are just as many, if not more, that flop, known as tech flops. This is my list of the “Top 10 Tech Flops” of the last 18 months.

This year has several products that are so hot they burn – and several you may never have heard of.

10: United Airlines In-Flight Entertainment

United Airlines has been in the news lately for issues regarding their customer service. This issue seems to be the case in other parts of the company as well. United, along with other airlines are removing screens from the seat backs on their planes. In fact, in a recent flight, I was on which had 3 legs only one plane had screens.

Making my list at number 10 is the claim that “everyone” has a device, a smartphone or tablet, and prefers to use it with the wi-fi entertainment system. The only issue is that this system only works through Android 4. This version of Android was introduced in October of 2011 and was retired in November of 2014. In short if you carry an Android device that was made in the past 3 years it won’t work. According to “Hemispheres”, United Airlines in-flight magazine, they are “working” to solve this issue. Save your current device – it might work with United’s system in another 2-3 years or so.

9: Karma Drones – GoPro

Making the list at number 9 is a device called a Karma Drone. Manufactured by GoPro this drone doesn’t meet up to its competitors. The drone lacks the capability to autonomously follow you around. It’s range and battery life are much shorter than other products. It lacks many of the sensors that others have in the same price point.

In short GoPro makes great cameras – but I would wait on the next version of the drone before considering a purchase. This product has potential and is designed to be portable. It’s just not completely working yet.

8: Microsoft Band 2

Microsoft has not been very successfully making its way into the mobile market. The Microsoft phone totals .04% of the smartphone market with Android and iPhone making up the other 99.96%. Microsoft’s media player, the Zune, flopped before it was on retail shelves. Amazon and Google both manufacture smart home devices that Microsoft is just now trying to compete with.

A little-known product by Microsoft called the “Band” was going to overtake Fitbit and other wearables in the exercise market. The first one, with an initial retail price of $300, lacked battery life, social connectivity, and many of the other features that are common in a smart watch or Fitbit type product.

Band 2 was going to fix all these disadvantages – but didn’t. Still a very bulky device with minimal battery life and doesn’t even offer the same features as my $99 Android watch. In a call I made to Microsoft I was told that they aren’t planning a version 3 of this device. This is probably the best news I found out about it.

7: Microsoft Windows 10 Upgrade

Appearing for the second time on my top 10 list is the Microsoft 10 upgrade. While the operating system itself seems stable now and is very much an improvement over Windows 8, the aggressive campaign to distribute the upgrade is the reason this makes the list. During the period Microsoft was pushing this new version it was sent by pop-up ads, e-mail notifications, and finally in some cases forced by way of an update. Microsoft seemed determined to use all the tactics malware does to get into your computer.

6: Samsung Washers

Samsung is usually known for great products. The Galaxy Smartphone line is considered the flagship of Android phones. They lead the way in VR, smart home products, televisions, and many other consumer devices. The only problem is that some of their products this year are too hot. The first are several of their top loading washing machines. The unit’s top can vibrate so much it becomes separated from the base creating the potential for injury to consumers via spin motion and exposed electrical connections.

Samsung does stand behind their products and if you have one of these washers you can call 1-866-264-5636 to get yours repaired.

5: Basis Peak

Coming in at number 5 and the second on the list for devices that proved too hot for consumers is the Basis Peak. This device is a smart watch wearable technology that was to compete with a product like the Fitbit, Apple Watch or Android Wear. The problem was it would overheat and cause burns and blisters on your arm.

The company tried to fix this with software updates but found that it would have to disable almost all of the unit’s features to eliminate the overheating problem. The device ended production in September and has been recalled. Go to support.mybasis.com to find out how to get a refund.

4: Pebble

Fitbit acquired Pebble, a manufacturer of wearable devices, in 2016. The assumption was that we were going to see a Pebble smartwatch by Fitbit. After none appeared at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this year, Fitbit made the statement that they have no intention of such a device.

So why did Fitbit buy Pebble? As a technology professional, I really don’t know. The official statement is for their software and development products. The burning question is if they aren’t going to use any of this technology why would they want it in the first place.

3: Apple AirPods

History has determined that the removal of the headphone jack on the iPhone has not killed the product. That being said the replacement for your standard headphones, the Apple Airpod, has been viewed as lukewarm at best. This product can not be powered by the device because it’s wireless so you have to charge and recharge the earbuds. Since the device is small and consists of two components, it is very easy to lose one. With a retail price of $159.00 and an initial 6 weeks to get a set, they have not proven to be a good replacement for my $9 wired headset.

As with many Apple products there are people that love and people that hate the AirPods. The one redeeming feature is they do seem to sound good and are clear. Also, as a footnote, Apple really did remove the headset plug on their newest version. There have been articles circulating that you can drill through the plastic on your phone to “expose a hidden port”. This is NOT true and doing so will destroy your phone and void your warranty.

2: Yahoo!

Not so long ago Yahoo! was the go to for web searches, e-mail, and many other online services. In 2006 Yahoo! even made a bid to buy Facebook. Following that was a chance to acquire YouTube and Skype. Microsoft even tried to buy Yahoo for $45 billion in 2008.

Today Yahoo! is a dwindling search site that has eliminated many of their additional features and was finally acquired by Verizon for pennies on their value just 10 years ago. Now the subject of numerous password hacks, identity theft, and other major issues Yahoo! is the number 2 technology flop of the past 18 months.

1: Samsung Note 7

Coming in at number 1 for technology flops of the past 18 months is Samsung’s second appearance on this list with Galaxy Note 7. This device debuted with many features and had a futuristic look and feel that we all want in a phablet. It was hot – and not in the way Samsung would of liked.

The first production set had a battery problem that was causing the devices to catch fire – sometimes even as they were shipped. Samsung found this to be a design failure and recalled all the devices. The only problem – the second round had the same unwanted feature of catching on fire – this time due to a manufacturing defect.

All of these issues ultimately lead to the Note 7 being banned on all airline flights worldwide and finally a complete recall of the product line.

The one positive note is that Samsung has focused on quality control and now makes some of the safest products on the market. This will be tested as according to rumor the Galaxy Note 7 will be going on sale for a third time in June as a refurbished device. You won’t be able to find it at the mall as it’s only set to be available in South Korea. Here in the United States we will have to wait until this fall for the Galaxy Note 8 – hopefully without the fire option – to be in stores.

This list of Tech Flops is the opinion of William Sikkens. William (Bill) Sikkens has been a technology expert for KXL on the Morning Show with Steve and Rebecca since 2014. With an expertise in I.T., cyber security and software design he has had more than 20 years’ experience with advanced technology. Sikkens conceptualizes and designs custom applications for many professional industries from health care to banking and has the ability to explain the details in a way all can understand.

