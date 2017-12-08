Los Angeles, Ca. – I, Tonya opens today in Los Angeles and New York. The movie about disgraced Portland figure skater, Tonya Harding gives her story a dark, comedic twist. Harding’s then husband and bodyguard admitted to injuring rival Nancy Kerrigan back in 1994 before the Winter Olympics.

Movie reviewer Grae Drake with Rotten Tomatoes says ‘ what I found the most interesting was just how chock full of personality all of the players were. These were a group of really distinct people and that’s one of the things the movie brings to life well, The cast is really amazing.”

Harding attended the movie’s L.A. premiere this week and posed for pictures on the red carpet with actress Margot Robbie, who plays her on the big screen. The movie will be added to more screens at a later date.

Watch the trailer here