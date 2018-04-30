Tonya Harding To Compete On Dancing With The Stars Tonight

Los Angeles, Ca. – Disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding competes tonight on the new season of the TV show, Dancing With The Stars. People Magazine reports she will do the fox trot to the song, When You Believe by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

Harding’s professional partner is Sasha Farber. He tells Entertainment Tonight “I’m just really excited for everyone to see this side of Tonya.” Harding tells ET “I am very honored that Sasha is my partner and he’s going to take me to places I’ve never been.”

The contestants are all athletes. Harding’s appearance comes a year after her long time rival, Nancy Kerrigan competed on the show.