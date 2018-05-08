Tonya Harding Survives Another Week on DWTS

Los Angeles, Ca. – Disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding advances once again on the TV show, Dancing With The Stars. She and her partner, Sasha Farber danced the two-step to the song, Red Neck Woman. Harding wore cowboy boots for the routine. In a taped segment that aired before her dance, she said “I drive a big truck. I cut firewood, I hunt, I fish. I’m a country girl. So, it will be really fun to show the world another side of me.”

The judges gave them a score of 33 out of a possible 40 points.