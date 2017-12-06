Tonya Harding, Re-Examined

Tonya Harding is having a moment in pop history. Her story will be told in a new film starring Margot Robbie,

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/autos/video/margot-robbie-talks-%e2%80%98i-tonya%e2%80%99/vi-BBGhjvk

and Sufjan Stevens has written a song about the fallen skater on his new album.

http://sufjan.com/

Stevens says he’s wanted to write a song about Portland’s former sweetheart since he was fifteen years old and saw her skate. Stevens attempted to have the song sold to the music producers of I, Tonya, but they couldn’t find a way to use it. Will you watch the movie? Are you rooting for a Tonya Harding revival?