Tonya Harding Advances To DWTS Finale

Los Angeles, Ca. – Disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding has made it to the final week on the all athlete season of Dancing With The Stars. The theme of last night’s show was Who Is Your MVP? Harding selected her late father and offered a very emotional performance. The judges gave her 33 of 40 points.

Harding, who shed tears through her entire performance, told the judges “it’s like every day, missing him. But he’s a part of me. I brought him onto the dance floor to show everybody what real love is.”

She moves on to next week’s finale along with fellow figure skater, Adam Rippon and the NFL’s Josh Norman. The winner takes home the Mirror Ball.