Tolls To Ease Rush Hour Congestion?

Portland, Or. – A Value Pricing Advisory Committee meets for the first time today in Portland to look at ways to reduce congestion on I-5 and I-205 from the state line to south of Tualitan. It was created by the Oregon Legislature with the charge of looking at options that could include tolling lanes or converting a carpool lane into a high occupancy toll lane so non-carpoolers could choose to pay to use a faster lane.

ODOT’s Don Hamilton says ” this committee is going to develop some proposals that will be considered by the Oregon Transportation Commission and ODOT will then submit a proposal for approval of the federal government.” He says anything they do needs the federal stamp of approval and says “the Oregon Legislature was clear on developing on some kind of idea for this.”