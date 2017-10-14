Sherwood, Oregon – A 4 year old boy was hit and killed by a truck Friday afternoon. He had been playing in the parking lot of a Sherwood apartment complex on Southwest Cedar Brook Way.
Paramedics responded to Creekview Crossing Apartments. They tried to save the boy, but he died at the scene. The driver involved is cooperating with police.
Toddler Killed By Truck
